Shirley A. Ryan
Kimball - Shirley Ann Ryan, 67, of Kimball Township, died Saturday, August 31, 2019.
She was born October 23, 1951 in Port Huron to the late William and Marion Miller. She married Guy F. Ryan Sr. in 1970 in Pilgrim Lutheran Church.
Shirley loved Arabian horses and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Guy; son, William (Jody) Ryan; daughter, Patty Ryan and fiancé, John Teichow; grandchildren, Amber, Daniel, William, Tyler, Alison, Nolan, Nathan, Jacob and Justin; brothers, Skip (Michelle) Miller and Bill Miller; and loving canine companion, Thunder. She was preceded in death by her son, Guy F. Ryan Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Restored Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1404 Garfield St., Port Huron.
Memorials may be made to the .
Cremation arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 4, 2019