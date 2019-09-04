Services
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Restored Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
1404 Garfield St.
Port Huron, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. Ryan


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley A. Ryan Obituary
Shirley A. Ryan

Kimball - Shirley Ann Ryan, 67, of Kimball Township, died Saturday, August 31, 2019.

She was born October 23, 1951 in Port Huron to the late William and Marion Miller. She married Guy F. Ryan Sr. in 1970 in Pilgrim Lutheran Church.

Shirley loved Arabian horses and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Guy; son, William (Jody) Ryan; daughter, Patty Ryan and fiancé, John Teichow; grandchildren, Amber, Daniel, William, Tyler, Alison, Nolan, Nathan, Jacob and Justin; brothers, Skip (Michelle) Miller and Bill Miller; and loving canine companion, Thunder. She was preceded in death by her son, Guy F. Ryan Jr.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Restored Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1404 Garfield St., Port Huron.

Memorials may be made to the .

Cremation arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marysville Funeral Home
Download Now