Shirley Ann (Treend) Gentges
Dimondale - Age 83, passed away unexpectedly on May 15, 2019. Shirley was born on October 13, 1935 to the late Theron and Eleonor Treend in Port Huron, Michigan. She graduated from Port Huron High School and then attended Central Michigan University where she earned her Bachelor's Degree. She continued her education at Michigan State University where she earned a Master's Degree in Special Education. She worked for 35 years teaching the children of Eaton Rapids Public Schools and loved every minute of it. Upon her retirement she and her husband Jack traveled the world. She enjoyed attending church at University Lutheran Church, knitting, crocheting, and spending time with her family. Her greatest moments were decorating and cooking for the holidays, especially Christmas which just won't be the same without her. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband John "Jack", a brother, Chuck (Helen); two sisters, Tootie and Betty, and in-laws, Gene and Kay. She is survived by her children, John (Peggy MacVean) Gentges and Amy (Jesse) Grant; her beloved grandchildren, Jesse, Kelsey and Ashley Grant, Grant T. and John Michael Gentges, and Jennifer; a sister, Barbara Hall; a brother, Robert Treend, and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt Chapel with Pastor Gary Bunge officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to University Lutheran in memory of Shirley.
Published in The Times Herald on May 26, 2019