Shirley Ganich
Livonia - 88, of Livonia, formerly of Capac, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Marycrest Manor in Livonia. She was born in Armada, Michigan May 21, 1931, daughter of the late William and Ruth (Riley) Morrin. Shirley Morrin married Michael Ganich May 1, 1958, at St. Mary Mystical Rose Catholic Church in Armada. Michael passed away in 2015. Shirley was a long time parishioner of St. Nicholas Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar Society and she taught Catechism. Prior to becoming a full time homemaker, she worked for nearly 10 years as a clerk for the United States Postal Service. Shirley loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed the company of her dear friends, both lifelong and new. Surviving is a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kathleen Ganich of Livonia; two grandchildren, Mary and Teresa "Tess" Ganich; brother, Jim Morrin of Memphis; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Ganich; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother Dennis Morrin and sister-in-law Linda Morrin. The family honors the memory of Shirley and invites you to visit and share memories Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Capac, with a rosary service at 6:00 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Fr. Noel Emmanuel Cornelio will officiate. Interment will follow at Lynn Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Angela Hospice Home Care. For information and Guest Book, kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 21, 2019