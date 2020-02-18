Resources
East Leroy - Passed away unexpectantly Friday, February 7, 2020, while on vacation with her family. Funeral services were held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 15 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 16 East VanBuren St, Battle Creek, MI, 49017. Interment will follow in Leroy Congregational Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Thomas Episcopal Church or the American Legion Post #54. To view Shirley's personalized webpage please visit https://www.langelands.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020
