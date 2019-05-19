Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Shirley June Phare Obituary
Shirley June Phare

Burtchville - June Phare, 92, of Burtchville, died, Sunday, May 12, 2019.

She was born February 5, 1927 in Lakeport to the late Arthur and Kathryn Wilton. She married Frederick "Fred" Phare August 9, 1946 in Port Huron. He died April 19, 2012.

Mrs. Phare was a member of Gratiot Park United Methodist Church and was also employed as a secretary there for many years. She was a long-time member of The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary. June loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

She is survived by her children, Deborah Mosher, Thomas (Marsha) Phare, Fred (Lucy) Phare, and Tim (Patricia) Phare; grandchildren, Clinton Mosher, Cori (Paul) Kennedy, Thomas (Suzanne) Phare, William (Samantha) Phare, Kathryn (Nathan) Batchelder, and Lisa (James) Bartshe; eight great grandchildren; and sister Lois Brinton. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Eugene, Fred, and Billy Wilton; and sister, Kathryn Wilton.

Visitation will be 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 PM on Friday, May 31, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Reverend Eric Miller will officiate.

Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gratiot Park United Methodist Church or The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary.

To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 19, 2019
