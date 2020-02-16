|
|
Shirley K. Maskell
Lexington - Shirley K. Maskell, age 94, of Lexington, passed away on February 14, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born on May 8, 1925, in Croswell, to the late Albert and Cecile Long. She married James E. Maskell Sr. on April 22, 1944, he preceded her in death on October 13, 1998.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Penny Maskell of Croswell, daughter-in-law, Joann Maskell, grandchildren; Tracie Kerbyson, Troy (Patty) Maskell and Rod Maskell, six great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by son, James Maskell Jr., and granddaughter, Bridgett Maskell, two sisters, Cleo Hendry and Reene Vad.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 12:00pm (noon) at the Croswell Cemetery. Daniel Wilmont will officiate.
Memorial tributes can be made to the wishes of the family.
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to serve the family.
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020