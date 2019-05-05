|
Just because you cannot see me, does not mean that I'm not there. Just because I am in Heaven, does not mean I do not care. I often see you crying, you often call my name. I want to hold you tight, I want to ease your pain. It's easy for me, for I know Heaven is real. If you knew the truth, how much better you would feel. One day we will meet again, but only when the time is right. When you step out of the darkness, I will be standing in the light. HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY! We love and miss you even more now. Husband (Jerry Albert), Daughters (Dawn Robbins, Chris Cope, Teri Schulte), Son (Gerald Albert), Grandchildren (Danielle, Kayla & Kady), Great Grandchildren (Tyler, Lohgan, Kaysea, Allie & little Michael). Missing also-Bob, Carter, Buddy, Kelly, Michael & Uncle Jake
Published in The Times Herald on May 5, 2019