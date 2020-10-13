Shirley M. Houle
Kimball Township - Shirley M. Houle, age 89, of Kimball Township, passed away on October 9, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born on October 23, 1930, in Port Huron to the late Walter and Edna Sparling.
Shirley married Maurice G. Houle on July 3, 1948. He preceded her in death in June 1997.
She and Maurice owned and operated the Shell Gas Station in Sparlingville for almost 20 years. They loved the business and all the people in Sparlingville where they raised 5 children. Many remember Shirley playing the calliope at Christmas time for the Lions Club every year. She loved it, even when it was below zero.
Shirley is survived by her 3 children, Sherie Houle, Tim Houle and Mike Houle, along with 4 daughters-in-law, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Pat Houle and Ron Houle and grandson, Tim "Timbo" Houle.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to Blue Water Hospice.
