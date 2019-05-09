|
|
Stan "The Man" Brion, Sr.
Ocala, FL - Stan "The Man" Brion, Sr., 76, of Ocala, FL passed away May 5, 2019. Born in Adrian, MI, he came to the Ocala area in the early 1990s. Mr. Brion was a PGA Member, Golf Pro at Golf Country and had played the tour in the 1960s and was Catholic by Faith.
He is survived by his sons, Stanley Brion, Jr. of Willimantic, Ct and Christopher (Jill) Brion of Port Huron, MI; sister, Linda Brion of Ohio; grandchildren, Lauren, Alyssa and Logan Brion; great-grandson, Huntley Brion and his former wife, Barbara Cole of The Villages, FL. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Steve and Eddie Joe Brion.
Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala, FL 352-236-7813.
Published in The Times Herald on May 9, 2019