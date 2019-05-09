Services
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
11250 SW 93rd Court Rd
Ocala, FL 34481
(352) 236-7813
Resources
More Obituaries for Stan Brion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stan "The Man" Brion Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stan "The Man" Brion Sr. Obituary
Stan "The Man" Brion, Sr.

Ocala, FL - Stan "The Man" Brion, Sr., 76, of Ocala, FL passed away May 5, 2019. Born in Adrian, MI, he came to the Ocala area in the early 1990s. Mr. Brion was a PGA Member, Golf Pro at Golf Country and had played the tour in the 1960s and was Catholic by Faith.

He is survived by his sons, Stanley Brion, Jr. of Willimantic, Ct and Christopher (Jill) Brion of Port Huron, MI; sister, Linda Brion of Ohio; grandchildren, Lauren, Alyssa and Logan Brion; great-grandson, Huntley Brion and his former wife, Barbara Cole of The Villages, FL. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Steve and Eddie Joe Brion.

Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala, FL 352-236-7813.
Published in The Times Herald on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
Download Now