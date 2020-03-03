|
Stanley N. VanCamp
Melvin - Stanley N. VanCamp, age 88, a resident of Melvin passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
He was born on June 29, 1931 in Buel Twp., a son of the late Elwood and Lula VanCamp. Stan married Joyce Thibodeau on June 25, 1954 in Croswell. She preceded him in death on May 17, 2008.
Stan worked at Michigan Sugar Co. in Croswell for over 40 years and he was also a life long Fremont Township farmer.
Stan is survived by four sons, Gary (Rita VanCamp) of Peck, Gill (Elaine) VanCamp of Croswell, Lyn (Michelle) VanCamp of Melvin and Tracy (Terri) VanCamp of Melvin; nine grandchildren, Stacie (Jason) Wheeler, Jamie Walls, Jacquelyn (Glenn) Martus, Brenna (Chad) Jones, Brittany VanCamp, Cailyn VanCamp, Bailee VanCamp, Justin VanCamp and Juleigh VanCamp; 10 great grandchildren, Jaiden, Skyler and Koltyn Wheeler, Jacob and Rylionna Walls, Madyson Youdas, Benson and Kaylie Martus, Jase and Austin Jones.
Visitation will be 2-9 P.M. on Thursday at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Croswell. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday at the funeral home, with visiting from 10-11 A.M., Bruce McCumons of the Omard United Methodist Church will officiate. Interment will follow in the Croswell Cemetery.
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020