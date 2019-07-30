Services
Smith Family Funeral Home (North)
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
1937 - 2019
Stanley Wisniewski Obituary
Stanley Wisniewski

Port Huron - 82, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 5, 1937, the son of the late Stanley and Helen (Wiktorska) Cherry.

Stanley married Susan Sierens on June 5, 1965, at St. Angela's Catholic Church in Roseville.

Stan enjoyed cooking and baking for others. He liked telling jokes, camping, fishing, and going to the YMCA. Most importantly he enjoyed his time spent with family.

Surviving in addition to Susan his loving wife of 54 years are his children, Steven (Lisa) Wisniewski of Greenwood Township, Chris (Amy) Wisniewski of Roseville, Karen (Don) Damon of New York, and Kevin (Kristina) Wisniewski of Washington Township; grandchildren, Corey (Allison), Kadie (Jake), Jackie, Kyle, Jaried, Emily, and Elliot, one great-granddaughter, Lillian; siblings, Joanna Michowski and Ed (Marge) Cherry; as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Peter, Maryann, and Tom.

The family honors the memory of Stanley and invites you to visit and share memories on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. A rosary service will take place at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Port Huron. He will lie instate from 10:30 a.m. until the start of the mass. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Catholic Cemetery in Port Huron.

Memorials are suggested to or Fr. Solanus Guild.

For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 30, 2019
