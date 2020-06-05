Stella A. Muter
Stella A. Muter

Port Huron - 87, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Marwood Manor Nursing and Rehab surrounded by her daughters.

She was born in Pointe Edward, Ontario on September 22, 1932, daughter of the late Joseph and Annastacia (Kuzio) Salak.

Stella graduated from St. Patrick High School in Sarnia and moved to Port Huron in the early 1950's where she became a naturalized citizen in 1957. She worked for Acheson Colloids Company before working in the banking industry at local banks as a secretary for 40 years before her retirement in 1999. She was a parishioner of St. Mary Catholic Church in Port Huron.

Stella is survived by her daughters, Stephanie (Ron) Michalski of Port Huron, Rosemarie Oliver of Marysville, and Christine Boddy of Marysville; grandchildren, Michelle Jackson, Casey (Steve) Freeland, Daniel (Amy) Boddy, Shannon (Nathan) Phillips, Chad (Katie) Oliver, and Kelli (Rick) Louks; great-grandchildren, Marissa, Journey, Keegan, Penelope, Fynn, Hunter, Parker, Miles, Silas, Emma, Ava, Addison, Eli, Asher, Wyatt, Mavis, Rhiley, Triana, and Skarlett; sisters, Anne Heytens and Mary Salak of Sarnia; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Stella was preceded in death by her two brothers, John and Edward Salak. sons-in-law, Robert Oliver and David Boddy; sister-in-law, Noreen Salak; and her brother-in-law, Alfred Heytens.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff including Janine, Nichole, and Christine at Marwood for the wonderful care provided for Stella.

Memorials are suggested to the activities department at Marwood Manor.

Interment took place at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Port Huron. Arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.

To sign our online guestbook or share a memory please visit, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com






Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Home
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
