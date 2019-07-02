Stephen E. Hubbard



Port Huron - Stephen Edward Hubbard, 70, of Port Huron, died Saturday, June 29, 2019.



He was born November 17, 1948 in Port Huron to the late William and Betty Hubbard.



Stephen served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from Prestolite wire and worked for several other local automotive machine plants. Stephen was an outdoorsman who enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing, especially for walleye. He loved rooting for the Lions, Tigers, Red Wings and Wolverines, and enjoyed Nascar.



He is survived by two children, Timothy (Renee) Hubbard and Lisa Hubbard; four grandchildren, Sierra Portis, Jackson Miller, Madelyne Hubbard, and Cayden Sanchez; a great granddaughter, Kinzley; a sister, Connie (Steve) Smith; two brothers, Larry (Cindy) Hubbard and Bradley (Betty) Hubbard; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by twin infant sons, David and Michael; and two best friends, Bob Forbes and Richard Stephens. Stephen's family wishes to give special thanks to Aunt Connie for her time and loving care.



Private memorial services with Military Honors were held at the Woodland Cemetery Chapel.



Inurnment was in Woodland Cemetery Columbarium, Port Huron Township.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of St. Clair County SNAP. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com. Published in The Times Herald on July 2, 2019