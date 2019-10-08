|
Stephen Mark Griffor
St. Clair - Stephen Mark Griffor, age 54 of St. Clair, passed away peacefully at home October 3, 2019 following a short illness (Dedifferentiated liposarcoma). Steve was surrounded by some of the many things he loved most, his wife and children, family and good friends, good food and drink, classic country music, laughter and love.
Steve was born November 16, 1964 in St. Clair to the late Urban and Lilia Griffor. On July 17, 1987 he married Beth Westrick in St. Clair. Steve was formerly employed with D.W. Hill and was also a member of the Carpenters Union #687 for many years until his retirement.
Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing along with many other outdoor activities. He was an avid fan of all Detroit sports teams. His home was a testament of his love of woodworking. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife and children (his best friends). He loved attending the kids sporting events, taking them hunting and camping and was always teaching them something new.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Beth Griffor; children, Jordan Griffor (Kelly Klemmer) and Sydney Griffor (Zachary Leach); siblings, Linda Kiger, Urban (Jackie) Griffor, George (Lynn) Griffor, Joyce (Ron) Osterland, Joe (Mary) Griffor, Joan Griffor and Mike Griffor; brother in law and sisters in law, Mike and Allyson Westrick and Micki (Eugene) Westrick; special friends, Jeff Hamilton and Kevin Zimmerman and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, in laws and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Rose Hill; sister in law, Cindy Griffor; nephews; Daniel Kiger and Phillip Griffor; father and mother in law, Slim and Mary Lou Westrick and dear friends, Doug Bradshaw and Cherie Peterson.
Funeral services will be Thursday October 10th at 11:00 a.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting hours are Wednesday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 8, 2019