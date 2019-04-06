|
Stephen Myron
- - Steve was a man that was inspiration to everyone in his short 59 years of life. He passed away on March 28, 2019, after his 16 year battle with Stage 4 Brain Cancer. Steve was born on June 10, 1959 to his Parents Agnes, and Charles Myron, in Port Huron, Mi. He spent most of his time working at U.S Customs with many of his working buddies, and enjoying his reading on the side. He eventually fell in love, and married Catherine Myron in May 15, 1992. He was blessed with 3 children, Hayley, Darren, and Shannon Myron. During his time, Steve would indulge in life by collection and listening to music, WJR, and spending a long weekend with his best friends at the Follies once a year.
He was an incredible man, with a heart of gold but the stubbornness of a bull and he will be dearly missed by his surviving family members, Catherine Myron his wife, Hayley, Darren, and Shannon Myron his children. Agnes Myron his Mother. Shelia Myron, Karen (Gary) Labranche and David (Carol) Myron his siblings.
Cremation has taken place.
Any donations please make to the family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 6, 2019