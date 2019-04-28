|
Stephen Torzewski
Croswell -
- Stephen A. Torzewski, age 89, a resident of Croswell passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the McLaren Hospital in Port Huron.
He was born on June 4, 1929 in Detroit, a son of the late Stephen and Rose (Jeka) Torzewski. Steve proudly served his country as an infantry officer during the Korean War.
Steve worked at Huron Tool in Lexington for many years and retired in 1996. He loved to work outdoors, loved family get togethers and following his favorite sports teams.
He is survived by his two sisters, Cecilia Kernen and Clara Dickensheets, one brother, Stanley Torzewski and many nieces and nephews. He loved his family and he will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be from 2- 8 P.M. on Tuesday at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Croswell.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday at St. Edwards on the Lake Catholic Church in Lakeport, with visiting at the church from 10- 11 A.M., Fr. Lee Acervo will officiate. Interment will be in the Mt. Hope Catholic Cemetery in Croswell.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 28, 2019