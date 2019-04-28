Services
Pomeroy Funeral Home
4 South Howard Avenue
Croswell, MI 48422
(810) 679-9800
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pomeroy Funeral Home
4 South Howard Avenue
Croswell, MI 48422
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Edwards on the Lake Catholic Church
Lakeport, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edwards on the Lake Catholic Church
Lakeport, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Torzewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Torzewski


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephen Torzewski Obituary
Stephen Torzewski

Croswell -

- Stephen A. Torzewski, age 89, a resident of Croswell passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the McLaren Hospital in Port Huron.

He was born on June 4, 1929 in Detroit, a son of the late Stephen and Rose (Jeka) Torzewski. Steve proudly served his country as an infantry officer during the Korean War.

Steve worked at Huron Tool in Lexington for many years and retired in 1996. He loved to work outdoors, loved family get togethers and following his favorite sports teams.

He is survived by his two sisters, Cecilia Kernen and Clara Dickensheets, one brother, Stanley Torzewski and many nieces and nephews. He loved his family and he will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be from 2- 8 P.M. on Tuesday at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Croswell.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday at St. Edwards on the Lake Catholic Church in Lakeport, with visiting at the church from 10- 11 A.M., Fr. Lee Acervo will officiate. Interment will be in the Mt. Hope Catholic Cemetery in Croswell.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now