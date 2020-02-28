|
|
|
Steven A. Grabbitt, 80, of Port Huron, died February 26, 2020 in McLaren Port Huron after a long illness.
He was born June 23, 1939 in Port Huron to the late Steven C. & Virginia Grabbitt. He married Esther Merceda Holmes on December 30, 1961 in Port Huron.
Steve was a 1957 graduate of P.H.H.S. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1957-65, graduating from two Naval Schools RD "A" and RD "2". He retired in 2010 after driving a semi for London's Farm Dairy & Mueller Brass for many years. He was a member of the American Legion and served as an Elder of First Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife; daughters, Lorinda Grabbitt, Bethany (James) Shoffner, and Stephanie (Scott) Geiser; sons, Michael (Arlene), Mark, William (Melissa Barlow) Grabbitt; granddaughters, Candice (Andrew) Biscardi, Melissa Geiser, Megan Geiser, and Sarah Shoffner; grandsons, Nathan Shoffner, Steven, Austin, Hunter, and Nathaniel Grabbitt; great grandchildren, Serena and Bryson Biscardi; sister-in-law, Gwen Holmes; and brother-in-law, Gary Williams. He was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Williams.
Visitation will be 2-4 & 7-9 PM Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Monday, March 2, 2020 in First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Jason E. Pittman officiating.
Burial will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with graveside military honors under the auspices of the U.S. Navy.
Pallbearers will be Steven M. Grabbitt, Austin M. Grabbitt, Nathan J. Shoffner, Scott Geiser, James Shoffner, Gem Dodd, Christopher Chrzanowski and Hunter Grabbitt.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church.
To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 28, 2020