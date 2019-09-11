Services
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Schrader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Louis Schrader


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Louis Schrader Obituary
Steven Louis Schrader

Port Huron - Steven Louis Schrader, 63, of Port Huron, passed away on September 7, 2019 after a long battle with MS.

He was born on July 7, 1956 in Port Huron.

Steven is survived by his mother, Lucille M. Schrader of Port Huron; brother, Clifford Schrader Jr. of Port Huron; brother and sister-in-law, William (Terry) Schrader of Port Huron; brother, Richard Schrader of Port Huron; brother, Timothy Schrader of Port Huron; sister, Cheryl Schrader of Port Huron and a sister and brother-in-law, Kimberly (Cary) Bowman of Fort Gratiot and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford E. Schrader Sr.

A Memorial Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Ave., Port Huron. The Rev. Kelly Pittman will officiate.

Visiting hours will be Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial tributes may be made to the Sanilac County Humane Society.

To view obituary and share memories visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now