|
|
Steven Louis Schrader
Port Huron - Steven Louis Schrader, 63, of Port Huron, passed away on September 7, 2019 after a long battle with MS.
He was born on July 7, 1956 in Port Huron.
Steven is survived by his mother, Lucille M. Schrader of Port Huron; brother, Clifford Schrader Jr. of Port Huron; brother and sister-in-law, William (Terry) Schrader of Port Huron; brother, Richard Schrader of Port Huron; brother, Timothy Schrader of Port Huron; sister, Cheryl Schrader of Port Huron and a sister and brother-in-law, Kimberly (Cary) Bowman of Fort Gratiot and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford E. Schrader Sr.
A Memorial Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Ave., Port Huron. The Rev. Kelly Pittman will officiate.
Visiting hours will be Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial tributes may be made to the Sanilac County Humane Society.
To view obituary and share memories visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 11, 2019