Steven MacLeod
Marine City - Steven MacLeod, age 57, of Marine City, passed away August 16, 2019. He was born October 24, 1961 in St. Clair. Steve was a member of the Boilermakers Local 169 for over 30 years. He is a member of St. Clair Hunt and Fish. He loved pheasant hunting, fishing and spending time with his dog Candy.
He is survived by his father, Robert (Judy) MacLeod; sister, Sue (Joe) May; brother, Robert (Carole) MacLeod; his favorite niece, Nicole May (Tim); nephews, Joe May (Ava) and Scott Muxlow (Felicia) and his faithful companion Candy. Steven was preceded in death by his mother, Anne MacLeod.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday August 22nd at 11 am at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting hours are Wednesday 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to service.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of the donor's choice in Steven's memory. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 19, 2019