Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Young Funeral Home
China Twp, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Young Funeral Home
China Twp., MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven MacLeod
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven MacLeod


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven MacLeod Obituary
Steven MacLeod

Marine City - Steven MacLeod, age 57, of Marine City, passed away August 16, 2019. He was born October 24, 1961 in St. Clair. Steve was a member of the Boilermakers Local 169 for over 30 years. He is a member of St. Clair Hunt and Fish. He loved pheasant hunting, fishing and spending time with his dog Candy.

He is survived by his father, Robert (Judy) MacLeod; sister, Sue (Joe) May; brother, Robert (Carole) MacLeod; his favorite niece, Nicole May (Tim); nephews, Joe May (Ava) and Scott Muxlow (Felicia) and his faithful companion Candy. Steven was preceded in death by his mother, Anne MacLeod.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday August 22nd at 11 am at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting hours are Wednesday 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to service.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of the donor's choice in Steven's memory. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now