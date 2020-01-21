|
Stewart E. "Gene" Selby
Beaverton - Stewart E. "Gene" Selby, 90, of Beaverton, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the Horizon Senior Living VI. He was born on February 19, 1929, in Port Huron to Albert & Rose Selby. He married Margaret Ann Elsner on October 17, 1953, in Port Huron. Mr. Selby served in the United States Army in the Second Armored Division as a tank commander during the Korean Conflict. He was a foreman of the wood shop for the Grand Trunk Western Railway where he worked for 43 years. He was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pinconning. He enjoyed hunting, woodworking & boating.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda (Scott) Wilber of Beaverton; his son: Dean (Denise) Selby of Port Huron; seven grandchildren: Kenneth (Heather) Hunt, Mary-Margaret (Ronald) Hunger, William (Becky) Hunt, Paul Hunt, Lori (James) Owens, Michael Selby, Nicole (Michael) Barcellos and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife: Margaret and his son: Brian Selby.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider The s Project. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020