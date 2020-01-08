|
|
Susan A. Hoffman
Marysville - Susan A. Hoffman, 76, of Marysville, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
She was born January 2, 1944 in Port Huron to the late John and Margaret McCabe.
Susan enjoyed cooking, traveling, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Robert; children, Jackie Humphries, David (Mary) Humphries, Dean Hency, and Dennis (Robin) Hoffman; grandchildren, Cullen, Megan and Kaylin Humphries and Christine and Nation Hoffman; brothers Walter (Pat) McCabe, Michael (Carol Sue) McCabe, and Edward (Vickie) McCabe; brother-in-law, Robert Prause; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jill Prause.
Private memorial services will be held in Riverlawn Cemetery. Her brother, Walt McCabe, will officiate.
Arrangements are by Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020