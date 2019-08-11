Services
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Marysville American Legion Post #449
Susan D. Brough


1956 - 2019
Susan D. Brough Obituary
Susan D. Brough

Fort Gratiot - Susan Diane Brough, 63, of Fort Gratiot, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

She was born February 2, 1956 in Grosse Pointe to the late John and Jeannine. She married Thomas W. Brough on March 30, 1974 in Port Huron.

Susan was employed at Orthodontic Associates and worked for Doctor Wilkins for 17 years, and Doctor Ash for 12 years. She enjoyed bingo, bowling, gardening, and was very crafty. She loved her job and touched many of her patient's hearts.

She is survived by her husband Tom, three daughters, Kimberely (Mark) Paeth, Michelle Enright, Angela Compton and her baby Kayleigh Rose; twelve grandchildren; four great grandchildren; three brothers, Skip (Diane) Dmytryshyn, Mitch (Cathy) Elliott, and Tony (Deb) Elliott; her best friend Maryann Dudd; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary E. Elliott and son-in-law, Joel D. Compton.

A celebration of her life will be from 1-4:00p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Marysville American Legion Post #449, east entrance.

Susan's family prefers that memorial contributions be made to Blue Water Area Humane Society. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 11, 2019
