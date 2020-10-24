1/1
Susan M. Gerrow
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan M. Gerrow

Marysville - Susan Marie Gerrow, 76, of Marysville, died Saturday, October 24, 2020.

She was born November 27, 1943 in Port Huron to the late William and Leah Cottingham. She married Edward James Gerrow on May 20, 1967 in First United Methodist Church. He died January 15, 2009.

Susan was employed by Prestolite Wire Company and Citizens First Bank prior to her retirement. She loved making homemade pumpkin pies and crocheting blankets for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Church Choir.

She is survived by her son, Edward (Heather) Gerrow; daughter, Angela (Tony) Drabczyk; grandchildren, Edward (Alicia) Gerrow, Emily Gerrow, Megan and Emma Drabczyk; great grandchildren, Parker and Hayden Gerrow; sisters, MaryKay (Jim) Patmos, Wilma (Ed) Frye, Trish (Charles) Moschel and Myra (Ed) Brennan; sisters-in-law, Isabelle (Bill) Dewey and Fran (John) Bailey; and brother-in-law, Dave Gerrow. She was preceded in death by in-laws, Dick Gerrow and Betty and Chuck London.

Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Pollock Randall Funeral Home. Please wear a mask.

Funeral services for the family and close friends will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in First United Methodist Church

Burial will be in Kinney Cemetery, Clyde Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved