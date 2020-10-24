Susan M. Gerrow
Marysville - Susan Marie Gerrow, 76, of Marysville, died Saturday, October 24, 2020.
She was born November 27, 1943 in Port Huron to the late William and Leah Cottingham. She married Edward James Gerrow on May 20, 1967 in First United Methodist Church. He died January 15, 2009.
Susan was employed by Prestolite Wire Company and Citizens First Bank prior to her retirement. She loved making homemade pumpkin pies and crocheting blankets for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Church Choir.
She is survived by her son, Edward (Heather) Gerrow; daughter, Angela (Tony) Drabczyk; grandchildren, Edward (Alicia) Gerrow, Emily Gerrow, Megan and Emma Drabczyk; great grandchildren, Parker and Hayden Gerrow; sisters, MaryKay (Jim) Patmos, Wilma (Ed) Frye, Trish (Charles) Moschel and Myra (Ed) Brennan; sisters-in-law, Isabelle (Bill) Dewey and Fran (John) Bailey; and brother-in-law, Dave Gerrow. She was preceded in death by in-laws, Dick Gerrow and Betty and Chuck London.
Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Pollock Randall Funeral Home. Please wear a mask.
Funeral services for the family and close friends will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in First United Methodist Church
Burial will be in Kinney Cemetery, Clyde Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com