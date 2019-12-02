|
Susan M. Hoetger
Port Huron - Susan Meade Hoetger, 78, of Port Huron, died Sunday, December 1, 2019.
She was born January 30, 1941, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Ernest and Helen Loewenthal.
A 1959 graduate of St. Stephen Catholic High School, Sue worked as a staff accountant for Lashbrook & Beauchamp, P.C. for over 30 years. She was a longtime member and money counter at St. Mary Catholic Church, spent 30 years as the treasurer for the McLaren Hospital Auxiliary, and was a longtime member of Quota International of Port Huron. Sue enjoyed reading, laughing, and rock & roll, but most importantly, loved her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by three sons, Christopher (Jannah) Hoetger, Craig Hoetger (Alexis Rodriguez), and Kevin Hoetger (Julianna Brannum); eight grandchildren, Willow, River, Chloe, Milo, Nico, Miles, Owen, and Sophia; a sister, Lynne Loewenthal; a brother, Greg (Kathy) Loewenthal; sister-in-law, Gretchen Lang; nieces and nephews, Jeff (Debbie) Brabender, Kathy (Cedric) McSween, Julie Thomas, Scott Abraham, Katie (Craig) Steenstra, and Andrew Loewenthal; several great nieces and nephews; faithful friend and caregiver, Cookie Sass; and her best friend and "favorite" son, her dog, Joey.
Visitation will be from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Thursday in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 in St. Mary Catholic Church, Port Huron with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Reverend Zbigniew Zomerfeld will officiate.
Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019