Susan Marie Dickman



Kimball Township - Susan Marie Dickman, 49, of Kimball Township, died Monday, June 10, 2019.



She was born July 7, 1969 in Detroit to Patricia and the late Michael Oleski. She married Andrew Dickman on September 29, 1990 in St. Clair Shores.



Mrs. Dickman graduated from the St. Clair County Community College Nursing Program in 2010. She was employed as a registered nurse with Troy Beaumont Hospital for nine years. Susan enjoyed the beach, the pool and camping.



She is survived by her husband, Andrew; two sons, Trevor Dickman and Alexander (Courtney) Dickman; two daughters, Madelyn Dickman and Gabrielle Dickman; a grandson, Jackson Dickman; her mother, Patricia Oleski; four siblings; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Andrew and Donna Dickman; her husband's siblings; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by an infant brother, Michael.



Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday in the Marysville Funeral Home. A scripture service will be held at 7 p.m.



Mrs. Dickman will lie in state from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 in St. Christopher Catholic Church. The Reverend James Arwady will officiate.



Burial will be in St. Denis Cemetery, Lexington.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Hospice Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com Published in The Times Herald on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary