Susan Marie Van Camp
Port Huron Twp. - Susan Marie Van Camp, 62, of Port Huron Township, died Sunday, March 17, 2019.
She was born August 23, 1956 in Detroit to the late Roger and Dorothy Torvik. She married Donald Van Camp on July 16, 1983 in Port Huron.
Mrs. Van Camp is survived by her husband, Donald; three children, Jeremy (Kelly) Brace, Nancy Cini and Michael Van Camp; nine grandchildren; a great grandchild; a brother, Roger Torvik; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Kay Foster, Dennis (Terri) Van Camp and Jane (Tom) Ginn; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law and father-in-law, three brothers-in-law; and a sister-in-law.
Cremation has taken place and private services will be held. Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 19, 2019