Susanna M. Drouillard
Fort Gratiot - Susanna (Florence) Drouillard, age 96, of Fort Gratiot, passed away September 10, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born January 17, 1923 in Vincennes, Indiana, the daughter of George and Lyda (Bowling) Bauer. She married William Florence in St. Albans, New York on November 10, 1943, and after his passing, she married Raphael Drouillard in Marine City on May 13, 1961. She spent her childhood in Detroit playing baseball, speed skating on Belle Isle, and taking the streetcar to Detroit Tigers games. She was a Wave in the U. S. Navy during WWII, stationed as a pharmacist's mate at St. Albans Naval Hospital, Long Island, NY. She received a Hospital Corps School certificate from Hunter College and was a graduate of Port Huron Junior College. She was a Marine City and St. Clair resident and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in St. Clair.
Susanna was a homemaker. She loved the Detroit Tigers, Notre Dame football, and spending time with her family. She was an avid reader of poetry and could quote numerous poems from memory, much to the enjoyment of her family and friends. With a lively wit, she shared her life's stories. She also enjoyed outdoor activities including gardening, fishing, making maple syrup, and growing Christmas trees.
Surviving are her children, Barbara Fults, Kathleen (James) Guyor, and William (Linda) Florence; grandchildren, Mary Beth (Kirk) Kotelman, Matthew (Veronica) Fults, Sarah Fults, Jennifer (Steve) Jowett, Jessica (Phil Porte) Guyor, William (Jamie) Guyor, William Raphael Florence, and Erin (Jon) Greeley; great-grandchildren, Lauren Kotelman, Kieran Fults, Owen and Ethan Jowett, Conor and Liam Guyor; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, parents, sisters Norma Albus, Mary Jameson, Veronica LaLonde, Barbara Bauer, brothers George, Charles, James and Joseph Bauer, and son-in-law, Edward Fults.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 23 at 12:00 Noon at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Marine City. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Solanus Casey Center (in Detroit) and Holy Cross Catholic School - Library Fund. Special thanks to the staff at Mercy Village in Fort Gratiot. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
