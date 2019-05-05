Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Life In Christ Fellowship Church
950 Wadhams Rd.
St. Clair,, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Yost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne I. Yost


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Suzanne I. Yost Obituary
Suzanne I. Yost

China Twp. - Suzanne I. Yost, age 70, of China Twp., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday May 3, 2019. She was born December 4, 1948 to the late Walter Stanley and Zelpha Irene Raica. On September 25, 1974 she married Carl W. Yost II who preceded her in death in November of 2014. Her joys were spent enjoying her time with her children and 14 grandchildren. Her gift of nurturing started at a very young age and continued throughout her years.

She is survived by her children, William "Bill" (Julie) Yost, Brandi (Ben) Leverenz, Sandi (Angelo) Trovato; grandchildren; A.J., Gabby, Jessica, Kendall, Brianna, Richard, Payton, Lauren, Alexis, Austin, Laila, Shana, Colten, Brooklynn; sister, Luana Gowan; Brother, Kevin (Patty) Raica, as well as many special nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her siblings, Sonny and Diane.

Cremation arrangements with Young Funeral Home, China Twp. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday May 18th from 2:00-5:00 p.m. with a service at 4:00 p.m. at Life In Christ Fellowship Church, 950 Wadhams Rd., St. Clair, MI 48079. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Blue Water Hospice. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now