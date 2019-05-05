|
|
Suzanne I. Yost
China Twp. - Suzanne I. Yost, age 70, of China Twp., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday May 3, 2019. She was born December 4, 1948 to the late Walter Stanley and Zelpha Irene Raica. On September 25, 1974 she married Carl W. Yost II who preceded her in death in November of 2014. Her joys were spent enjoying her time with her children and 14 grandchildren. Her gift of nurturing started at a very young age and continued throughout her years.
She is survived by her children, William "Bill" (Julie) Yost, Brandi (Ben) Leverenz, Sandi (Angelo) Trovato; grandchildren; A.J., Gabby, Jessica, Kendall, Brianna, Richard, Payton, Lauren, Alexis, Austin, Laila, Shana, Colten, Brooklynn; sister, Luana Gowan; Brother, Kevin (Patty) Raica, as well as many special nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her siblings, Sonny and Diane.
Cremation arrangements with Young Funeral Home, China Twp. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday May 18th from 2:00-5:00 p.m. with a service at 4:00 p.m. at Life In Christ Fellowship Church, 950 Wadhams Rd., St. Clair, MI 48079. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Blue Water Hospice. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 5, 2019