|
|
Suzanne L. Hoppe
East China Twp. - Suzanne L. Hoppe, age 72, of East China Twp., passed away January 24, 2020. She was born October 27, 1947 in Detroit to the late Ken and June Smith. Suzanne married George Hoppe in January of 1969. She was an employee of Ascension St. John Macomb Hospital and Ascension River District Hospital in East China for over 30 years.
Suzanne enjoyed playing euchre and frequently hosted her euchre club gatherings. She was a proud supporter of and ASPCA (for the humane treatment of animals).
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, George Hoppe; children, Robert (Jennifer) Percha, Sandra (Mark) Augustine, Laura Latuszek and Lisa (Gracson) Morris; grandchildren, Robbie, Scottie, Sami, Stephanie, Kyle, Madi, Carly, Annie, Molly, Gracie and Matthew; siblings, Ken Smith and Julie Holloway and Sadie, her treasured golden retriever.
A funeral mass will be held Wednesday January 29th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, St. Clair. Visiting hours are Tuesday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. and Wednesday 10:30 to 11:00 at church prior to mass. A rosary recital will be Tuesday evening.
Memorials are suggested to . To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020