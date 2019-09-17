|
|
Suzanne Marie Sippell
St. Clair - Suzanne Marie Sippell, age 85, of St. Clair, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a short illness on September 15, 2019. She was born June 6, 1934 in Port Huron to the late Mary and John Starr. Suzanne graduated from high school in 1952. She married Ronald Sippell October 9, 1954 who preceded her in death on August 10, 1987.
She is survived by her children, Kathryn (Gary) Harmon and Erik Sippell; grandchildren, Lakin and Mallory; brother, Joseph (Charlotte) Starr.
She is preceded in death by her brother, John Starr.
Cremation has taken place with Young Funeral Home, China twp. A private service will take place at a later date. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 17, 2019