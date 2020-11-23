1/1
Suzanne S. Jones
Suzanne S. Jones

Fort Gratiot - Suzanne Sharon Jones, 84, of Fort Gratiot, died Monday, November 23, 2020.

She was born October 22, 1936 in Port Huron to the late Wilbur and Gertrude Mills. She married Robert Jones on July 20, 1956 in Imlay City. He died June 14, 1988.

Suzanne was employed with the Port Huron Area School District for 30 years until her retirement in 1997. She loved sewing, crocheting, quilting, baking and stained glass.

She is survived by two daughters, Sheryl (Michael) Negowski and Karen Jones; son, Douglas (Kristy) Jones; four grandchildren, Mike Negowski, Andrea Negowski, Elizabeth (Dwight) Angerbrandt and Owen Jones; five great grandsons, Cory, Tyler, Jacob, Jared and Braydon; sister, Penny (Carl) Stutzner; brother-in-law, Warren Ledsworth; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Mills.

Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. on Sunday November 29, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.

Private family services will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Reverend Drew Mills, Suzanne's cousin and Pastor of Lakeport Wesleyan Church will officiate. The funeral livestream may be viewed on Suzanne's obituary page of the funeral home website. All are welcome to gather in the funeral home parking lot at 10:30 a.m. for the procession to Lakeside Cemetery.

Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron. Pallbearers will be Suzanne's grandsons and great grandsons.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
