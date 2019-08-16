Services
Smith Family Funeral Home (North)
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Saviour Lutheran Church
Port Huron, MI
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Saviour Lutheran Church
Port Huron, MI
Sylvester George Langolf Obituary
Sylvester George Langolf

Port Huron - 90, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

He was born in Clyde Township, Michigan on January 10, 1929, son of the late George and Dorothy (Wehrwein) Langolf.

He married Wanda Kidd on February 3, 1962. She preceded him in death on March 3, 2012.

Sylvester retired from Pickands Mather (Interlake Steamship Company) in 1972 after 27 years. He went back to work at Consumer's Power Company in Marysville before retiring in 1994.

Sylvester was a member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church. He was a volunteer with Council on Aging, The Soup Kitchen, and the St. Clair County Farm Museum. Sylvester was a scout leader in Port Huron and the Port Huron Mackinac Island Honor Troop 168, which is an elite boy scout troop that was founded in 1981. He was also the recipient of the Silver Beaver Award. In his spare him, he loved camping at Silver Trails and woodworking.

Surviving are his daughter and son, Krystal (Jeff) Bellinger and William (Sunny) Langolf; two grandchildren, William and Isabella; and three sisters, Selma (Bill) Redpath, Noreen Hinchen, and Judy Avers.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Walter, William, Victor, Norman (Nibby), and John; sisters, Esther (Phippen) Lorraine (Johnston) and Kate (Blimke).

The family honors the memory of Sylvester and invites you to visit and share memories on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. A funeral service will take place at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Port Huron on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Paster Don Doerzbacher will officiate.

Memorials are suggested to Our Saviour Lutheran Church.

For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 16, 2019
