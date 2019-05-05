Sylvia C. DiDonato



Kimball Twp. - Sylvia C. DiDonato, 78,of Kimball Twp., passed away on May 1, 2019 in Lake Huron Medical Center with her family by her side.



She was born on January 6, 1941 in Detroit, daughter of the late William and Anna Novak.



Sylvia married Guedo DiDonato on February 6, 1971 in Macomb County. He passed away on June 15, 2011.



She was a longtime member of the 4H, AQHA and MQHA. Sylvia was a longtime waitress at the Clock Restaurant and store manager at Suncoast Video.



Sylvia is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Connie (Noel) DiDonato-Oziemski of Kimball; son, Steve Galanos of Port Huron; daughter, Nina (Tom Dunbar) Kerr of Port Huron; three grandchildren: Matthew (Caitlin) Galanos of Port Huron, Dr. Jordan (Bella Hansberry) Galanos of Georgia and Kyle Kerr of Kimball; one great-grandson, Giovanni Galanos; brother and sister-in-law, William (Pat) Novak of Livonia; sister, MaryAnne Green of Traverse City; sister, Sharon Hawkins of Virginia; longtime friend, Sharlene Aalto of Burtchville and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her brother, James Novak.



Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Ave., Port Huron.



Memorial tributes may be made to the St. Clair County 4H.



To view obituary and share memories visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com Published in The Times Herald on May 5, 2019