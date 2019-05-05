Services
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia DiDonato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia C. DiDonato


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sylvia C. DiDonato Obituary
Sylvia C. DiDonato

Kimball Twp. - Sylvia C. DiDonato, 78,of Kimball Twp., passed away on May 1, 2019 in Lake Huron Medical Center with her family by her side.

She was born on January 6, 1941 in Detroit, daughter of the late William and Anna Novak.

Sylvia married Guedo DiDonato on February 6, 1971 in Macomb County. He passed away on June 15, 2011.

She was a longtime member of the 4H, AQHA and MQHA. Sylvia was a longtime waitress at the Clock Restaurant and store manager at Suncoast Video.

Sylvia is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Connie (Noel) DiDonato-Oziemski of Kimball; son, Steve Galanos of Port Huron; daughter, Nina (Tom Dunbar) Kerr of Port Huron; three grandchildren: Matthew (Caitlin) Galanos of Port Huron, Dr. Jordan (Bella Hansberry) Galanos of Georgia and Kyle Kerr of Kimball; one great-grandson, Giovanni Galanos; brother and sister-in-law, William (Pat) Novak of Livonia; sister, MaryAnne Green of Traverse City; sister, Sharon Hawkins of Virginia; longtime friend, Sharlene Aalto of Burtchville and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, James Novak.

Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Ave., Port Huron.

Memorial tributes may be made to the St. Clair County 4H.

To view obituary and share memories visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now