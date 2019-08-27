|
Sylvia I. Moran
Fort Gratiot - Sylvia I. Moran, 90, of Fort Gratiot, died Monday, August 26, 2019.
She was born September 26, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois. She married Noah O. Moran on August 6, 1949. He died March 6, 2016.
Sylvia and her husband loved to travel. In their retirement years, they spent 11 years traveling to all 50 states and Canada. More recently, she enjoyed puzzling and reading.
She is survived by three daughters, Mikelyn (Robert) Burnell, Linda Moran, and Marci (Robert) Spiotta; five grandchildren, Rachel (John) Schleusener, Jamie (Heather) Burnell, Jeremy Burnell, Lexi Spiotta, and Madison Spiotta; and a great granddaughter, Morgan Burnell. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Root.
Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Colonial Woods Missionary Church Venue with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Inurnment will be in the Allied Veterans Cemetery Columbarium, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 27, 2019