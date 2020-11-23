1/2
Sylvia K. Devroy
Sylvia K. Devroy

Port Huron - Sylvia Kay Devroy, 68, of Port Huron, died Thursday, November 19, 2020.

She was born May 15, 1952 in Port Huron.

Sylvia was an animal lover, enjoyed sitting by the water in Pine Grove Park and was a member of Blue Water Aerie #3702 Fraternal Order of Eagles. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Gerald Devroy; daughter, Dawn Devroy; grandchildren, Casey, Jarell and Jax Devroy; great grandson, Kaiden Litton; brother, Dennis (Tracy) VanLoo; niece, Brandy VanLoo; nephew, Dennis VanLoo Jr.; and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Helen and Herbert VanLoo.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com




Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
