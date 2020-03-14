|
The Reverend T. Kenneth R. Norcross
Fort Pierce, FL - The Reverend T. Kenneth R. Norcross, 92, of Fort Pierce, Florida, formerly of Port Huron, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
He was born December 18, 1927 in Kirkcaldy, Scotland to the late Robert and Jessie (Buist) Norcross. He married Freda Mae Pearson on September 17, 1948 in Tillsonburg, Ontario, Canada. She died July 28, 2007. Rev. Norcross became an American Citizen in 1964.
Reverend Norcross received his education at Eastern Pentecostal Bible College and Protestant Episcopal University. He was ordained in 1951 with the P.A.O.C. but transferred to the Assemblies of God in 1955. During his career in ministry, Reverend Norcross served churches in Strathroy, Exeter, and Toronto Ontario, Boston, Massachusetts, Detroit, and Port Huron, Michigan, including two stints at the Port Huron Assembly of God Church.
He is survived by his son, Reverend Kenneth (Ginny) Norcross; grandchildren, Katherine (Israel), Robert (Alicia), Mary (Brandon) and David; great grandchildren, Kennedy and Noah; a brother, Reverend Robert (Carolyn) Norcross; sister, Reverend June (Norcross) Stevens; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Reverend David O. Norcross; sister, Mrs. Laura (Norcross) Curle; an infant sister, Catherine; and brother-in-law, Reverend Ron Stevens.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Reverend Robert G. Norcross will officiate.
Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Algonac, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Assemblies of God Missions in Springfield Missouri. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020