Tarran Kandus McDaid
- - It is with great sadness that we announce Tarran's passing on February 13, 2019, after a long and brave struggle with Parkinson's disease. Tarran was 74. Tarran was born in Port Huron, Michigan on August 27, 1944, the daughter of Ray and Virginia McDaid. After graduating from nursing school, Tarran entered the Air Force Nurse Corps in 1966 and was one of the first 2nd lieutenant AF nurses to be stationed in Southeast Asia. She graduated from Nursing Flight School and Jungle Survival School to prepare her for her first of several tours.
From 1967 to 1969 in southeast Asia, Tarran worked on a hospital ward that took care of seriously ill Vietnam casualty patients and was actively involved in caring for the survivors of the Tet Offensive. She later returned to Southeast Asia in 1972 for an additional year and a half tour to assist in the aero evacuation mission to remove the last of our military casualties from Vietnam and medical emergencies throughout Korea and Japan.
After retiring from the Air Force as a Lt. Col., Tarran continued her nursing career at the University of California in San Francisco (UCSF) where she was Head Nurse of the Pediatric Nephrology Unit. After receiving her Master's Degree from Sonoma State was promoted to Assistant Director of Nursing. In 1981, Tarran left UCSF to design, build and manage the World Class Resort, Timberhill Ranch, with three friends: Barbara Farrell, Frank Watson and Michael Riordan.
In 2000, Tarran retired and lived at the Sea Ranch on the Sonoma Coast she so loved. Tarran was a woman of strength and dignity. She had a great capacity to give to others and was always reaching out in a sincere, warm and loving way. She was an astonishing woman with a voracious appetite for knowledge and was always striving for excellence. We will hold her up as one of the finest examples of the best side of the human spirit.
Tarran will be lovingly remembered by sisters, Sharron Hutchinson & Debbie Bunch, Marysville, and brother, Greg McDaid, Georgia; along with her extended McDaid family in Michigan; and Frank Watson, Michael Riordon and her many friends. No local services will be held at her request, and she will be buried with full Military Honors in the Nursing Section at Arlington National Cemetery at a time yet to be determined. Cremation has taken place.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 17, 2019