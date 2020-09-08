Taylor S. ZurickClinton Township - 29, passed away very unexpectedly on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.Taylor was born in Port Huron, Michigan, on May 14, 1991, the son of Steven Zurick and Robin (LePage) Berry.Taylor was a 2009 graduate of Port Huron Northern High School. He continued his education at Central Michigan University where he graduated with a Bachelor's of Applied Arts Degree. Taylor was a fleet manager at Universal Logistics for the past few years. He enjoyed playing hockey, riding motorcycles, playing video games, and snowboarding. Taylor loved his cat Tegan.He is survived by his parents, Steven (Janet) Zurick of Port Huron and Robin (John) Berry of Worth Township; his girlfriend, Angela Dubey of St. Clair Shores; step-siblings, Brett (Kristein) Nixon, Karen (Michael) Stockwell, and Brian (Cresson) Berry; aunts and uncles, Brenda (Don) Orrell, Joseph (Michele) LePage, Beth Ann (Art) Duda, Doug (Teryl) Zurick, Dave (Jennifer) Zurick, and Linda (Rick) Davis; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as several dear friends.Taylor was preceded in death by his grandparents, Norman and Catherine Zurick and Judy and Colonel Beckett.Interment took place at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Port Huron. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.Memorials are suggested a local animal shelter of the donor's choice.For information and guestbook,