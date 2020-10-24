Teresa Jean Smith
Fort Gratiot - 62, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at McLaren Macomb Hospital.
She was born in Port Huron, Michigan on January 8, 1958, the daughter of William and Marjorie (McKeaque) Smith.
Teresa loved vacationing and traveling with her friends up north. She worked for International Automotive Components for over thirty years in production.
She is survived by her mother, Marjorie Smith of Fort Gratiot; brother, Russell (Nannette) Smith of Oscoda; and her boyfriend, Jeff Smith of Marysville.
Teresa was preceded in death by her father, William A. Smith.
There are no services scheduled at this time. A celebration of Teresa's life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.
Memorials are suggested to the American Stroke Association
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com