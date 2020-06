Teresa V. Radatz-OversonPort Huron - Teresa Vida Radatz-Overson, 71, of Port Huron, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020.She was born October 14, 1948 in Lithuania. She married Lawrence Overson on August 25, 2001 in St. Stephen Catholic Church, Port Huron.Mrs. Radatz-Overson worked as an LPN private duty nurse and at Port Huron Hospital. She served in the U.S. Army. She loved gardening, train trips, arts & crafts, drawing and spending time with her family.She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Overson; four children, Rebecca (Joseph) Blondheim, Brian (Crystal) Radatz, Lissa (Jeremy) Badgerow and Arleen (Rusty) Jacobs; grandchildren, Amanda, James, Tiffany, Brianna and many other grandchildren; a great grandson, Eli; three brothers, Jake (Don) Radzevicius, Joseph (Joanne) DeMist and Maurice (Janet) DeMist; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anele DeMist; a daughter, Jane Marie "Rie" Radatz; and a sister, Genevieve Gohl.Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Thursday in the Marysville Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the comfort and safety of others.To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com