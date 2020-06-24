Teresa V. Radatz-Overson
Port Huron - Teresa Vida Radatz-Overson, 71, of Port Huron, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
She was born October 14, 1948 in Lithuania. She married Lawrence Overson on August 25, 2001 in St. Stephen Catholic Church, Port Huron.
Mrs. Radatz-Overson worked as an LPN private duty nurse and at Port Huron Hospital. She served in the U.S. Army. She loved gardening, train trips, arts & crafts, drawing and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Overson; four children, Rebecca (Joseph) Blondheim, Brian (Crystal) Radatz, Lissa (Jeremy) Badgerow and Arleen (Rusty) Jacobs; grandchildren, Amanda, James, Tiffany, Brianna and many other grandchildren; a great grandson, Eli; three brothers, Jake (Don) Radzevicius, Joseph (Joanne) DeMist and Maurice (Janet) DeMist; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anele DeMist; a daughter, Jane Marie "Rie" Radatz; and a sister, Genevieve Gohl.
Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Thursday in the Marysville Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the comfort and safety of others.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.