San Francisco, CA - Terrence M. Willard passed away August 11th at age 63 in San Francisco, CA. He was born on October 13, 1954, to Philip and Jean Willard. He attended Port Huron Area Schools. He is survived by his mother, Jean, his brothers Kenneth (Kathy) Willard of Port Huron, Todd (Alisa) Willard of Hastings, and Jeff (Tracy) Willard of Clyde, MI.

He was predeceased by his father Philip Willard, his brother Eldon Willard, and his nephew Hunter Willard
Published in The Times Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
