Terry B. Gerstenberger
Port Huron - Terry B. Gerstenberger, 62, of Port Huron, died Monday, March 30, 2020.
He was born November 14, 1957 in Port Huron to the late Walter and Lois Gerstenberger. He married Sherri Montgomery on July 29, 2000 in Ruby, MI. She died September 12, 2018.
Terry graduated from Port Huron High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was a forklift driver for Chrysler for many years. He enjoyed working on cars, watching NASCAR and old T.V. shows. He especially loved his grandchildren.
He is survived by a son, Bryan (Stephanie) Gerstenberger; a daughter, Jennifer (Jason) Runge; five grandchildren, Kameron and Kaidence Runge, and Jayla, Jordan, and Jenna Gerstenberger; two brothers, Doug (Janae) and Todd (Tammy) Gerstenberger; sister, Ruthie (Lance) Cole; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Timothy "T.J." Porter; and step-father, Richard Henderson.
Private family services will be held at Lakeside Cemetery with military honors conducted under the auspices of the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
The family would like to say a special thank you to the care providers at Regency on the Lake.
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020