|
|
Terry M. VanBuskirk
Port Huron - Terry M. VanBuskirk, 68, of Port Huron, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
He was born August 16, 1951 in Port Huron to the late Grace Cedervall and Olin "Pete" Vanuskirk.
Terry began his career as an autobody repairman at the age of 15. He mastered his craft, and owned the North End Vette Shop. He leaves a large legacy of automotive artwork, with the Red Willys Coupe being his pride.
Terry was a fighter. He received a Gift of Life, double-lung transplant in October, 2016. He fought through many complications and got to enjoy three wonderful years of life until cancer reared its ugly head. Dad gave cancer a huge run, fought like a warrior, and made his family proud to the end.
He leaves behind a daughter, Jennifer (Todd) Dolinski; a son, Terry (Jennifer) VanBuskirk,II; step-children, Brian (Racheal) Champlin, Scott Champlin, and Holly (Kellan) Niemi; grandchildren, Carly, Steven, Ben, Ele, Kaden, Bryson, Tyler, Zachary, Jesse, Colten, Hadley, Myles, and Levi; a sister, Vicki (Kirk) Edwards; a brother, Andrew Cedervall; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Grace Cedervall; step-father, Eric Cedervall; and brothers, Allan Cedervall and Wayne VanBuskirk.
A memorial visitation will be held from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Pollock-Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Life. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020