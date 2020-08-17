1/1
Thelma A. LaCroix
Thelma A. LaCroix

Metamora - Thelma Alice LaCroix, age 100, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Stonegate Assisted Living Center in Lapeer, Michigan.

She was born on July 24, 1920, in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, daughter of the late Henry and Alice (Eggloff) Houthoofd.

Thelma married Charles LaCroix on January 6, 1940. He preceded her in death on May 31, 1994.

Thelma was a member of the Women's Aux VFW Post 796 for many years. She was also a member of the Caring Community at St. Stephen's Catholic Church. She worked at St. Stephen's cafeteria for 10 years, was a caregiver, and she worked at Sam's Club for 14 years. She loved gathering with her family, reading, walking, working in her yard, and lunching with all her friends and family.

She is survived by her son, Gary LaCroix; daughter, Sharon (David) Raymond; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Charles and Pete; her daughter, Thelma (Snookie); brothers, Albert and Donald; sisters, Marion, Dorothy, Bernice, Hazel, Rosemary, and Janet; and daughter-in-law, Margie LaCroix.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The rosary will be said at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will take place on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 325 32nd Street Port Huron, MI 48060. Rev. Bradley Forintos will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Catholic Cemetery in Port Huron.

www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com






Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
