Thelma J. Estrada
Port Huron - Thelma Jean Estrada, 93, of Port Huron, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
She was born August 31, 1926 in Armada, Michigan to the late Russell and Frances Mills.
Thelma worked in Accounting and Bookkeeping for many years. She enjoyed reading, gardening and was an avid Detroit Tigers baseball fan.
She is survived by two children, Beth and Karl Estrada; three grandchildren, Dylan (Amanda) Estrada, Kyle R. Estrada, and Kyle B. Phillips; two great grandchildren, Noah and Brady Estrada; brother, George (Naomi) Mills; several nieces and nephews; and her cat, Sam. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Meridy Estrada; and three sisters and three brothers.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Hospice House. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020