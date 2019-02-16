Thelma J. Smith



Fort Gratiot - Thelma June Smith, 97, of Fort Gratiot Township, went to be with Jesus and Herb on Thursday, February 14, 2019.



She was born June 20, 1921 in Port Huron to the late Russell and Flossie McLean and was a lifelong area resident. She married Herbert W. Smith on April 6, 1946 in Port Huron. They were married 53 years, until his death on December 26, 1999.



Mrs. Smith was a 1939 graduate of Port Huron High School. She loved being a homemaker and taking care of her family. She especially enjoyed her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Thelma liked playing the piano, Tiger baseball, freighter watching, knitting and baking, especially her legendary carrot cake, and eating Chicken in the Rough. Most importantly, she loved her Lord and lived so that others saw Jesus in her. She was a longtime member of Hillside Wesleyan Church.



She is survived by four children, Lynda (James) Mills, Mary Wilson, David (Theresa) Smith and Dennis (Maralee) Smith; eight grandchildren, Christopher (Oksana) Mills, Paul (Hallie) Mills, Michael (Kathryn) Miller-Wilson, Kevin Wilson, Brian (Heather) Smith, Stephen (Stephanie) Smith, Aaron (Brittany) Smith and AnnaLee (Nick) Traeger; 11 great grandchildren, Jacob, Mia, Julia and Zachary Mills, Eian and Zane Miller-Wilson, Ashlyn, Brayden, Reagan, Parker and Eliza Smith; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, George Wilson; and three brothers, John McLean, Roger McLean and Russell McLean Jr.



Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Hillside Wesleyan Church with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Reverend William Kinnan will officiate.



Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township. Thelma's grandsons will serve as pallbearers.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hillside Wesleyan Church, Youth for Christ East Michigan or 90.7 Hope FM. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019