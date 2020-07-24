Thelma L. SpignerPort Huron Twp. - Thelma Lee Spigner, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 21, 2020 of natural causes.She was born on March 2, 1932, in Natchez, Mississippi, to the late John & Ethel Griffin.Thelma relocated to Port Huron in 1953.She graduated from Port Huron High School in 1976 with her son Kenneth Earl Thomas.In 1983, Thelma graduated from St. Clair Community College with associates degrees in general education and mental health.Thelma was the first African American school bus driver for the Port Huron Area School District.She later began a career as a social worker with the State of Michigan's Department of Human & Health Services.Thelma was a steward at St. Paul A.M.E Church; served on the township's planning commission & zoning boards; and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star of Michigan, Chapter #170.Thelma received a certificate of Congressional Recognition for outstanding volunteer services in the St. Clair County Foster Grand Parent Program from U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow. She also received a special tribute from the State of Michigan recognizing her countless hours of volunteer services to the program.Thelma is survived by her daughter Mary Holliday (Rex) of Lathrup Village, MI; sons: Alonzo Thomas of Port Huron; Douglas Spigner of Port Huron; Frederick Spigner(Sybil) of Bradenton, FL; a special daughter Shelly (Troy) of Port Huron; 14 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren.Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family".For information and guestbook,