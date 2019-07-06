Thelma R. Berry



Kimball - Thelma R. Berry, age 94, of Kimball, passed away on July 2, 2019, in the Blue Water Hospice Home, with her family by her side.



She was born on August 6, 1924, in Dalton, Georgia, to the late Clifford and Josie Putman.



Thelma married James C. Berry in 1940, he preceded her in death in 1983.



She was a 64-year Avon Representative and a long-time member of the Church of Christ.



Thelma is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Doris (LeRoy) Ledsworth of Clyde, daughter, Darlene Bonkoski of Kimball, daughter and son-in-law, Gail (Alan) Diana of Laingsburg, son and daughter-in-law, Neil (Janet) Berry of Port Huron, 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson, sister, Evelyn Holsomback of Athens, Georgia, sister, Helen Wenum of Columbia, South Carolina and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her son, James C. Berry, Jr., brother, Otis Putman and grandson, Stephen Bonkoski.



Funeral services will be 12:00pm Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Minister Lamar Black of Church of Christ will officiate. Burial will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



Visiting hours will be Monday, 4:00pm to 8:00pm and Tuesday, 11:00am until the time of services at 12:00pm in the funeral home.



Pallbearers will be Ben Diana, Joel Diana, Nathan Diana, David Ledsworth, Davan Ledsworth and Logan Stroh.



Memorial tributes may be made to the Church of Christ.



Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.



To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com Published in The Times Herald from July 6 to July 7, 2019