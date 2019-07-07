|
|
As I sit wondering what to say so many memories come flooding back mom. Coffee and Donuts from Vics Donut Shop before school. Getting out of school for lunch to have subs from Kresges. Sitting on the balcony of the Harrington Hotel to watch the Blue Water Festival Parade. Going to our Brother's Ball Games listening to you cheer him on. All our family vacations, family reunions, our family trips to Cedar Point. Trying to keep up with you running on and off the rollar coasters. Enlarging our family to another brother and sister and then all the grandchildren. All the family traditions you instilled in us which we still carry on today. The biggest memory of them all we feel everyday and keep safe in our hearts is the endless love you had for each and everyone one of us. Miss you everyday. Love Laugh Forever, Your Children, Grandchildren & Great Grand Children
Published in The Times Herald from July 7 to July 8, 2019