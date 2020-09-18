1/1
Theodora "Teddy" Lewandowski
Marysville - Theodora "Teddy" Lewandowski, age 90, of Marysville, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020. She was born September 29, 1929 to the late George and Anna Olary. Teddy married Gerald Joseph Lewandowski on April 24, 1954 who preceded her in death on March 20, 2008. She spent many years working as a switch board operator at Michigan Bell and Port Huron Hospital. In her spare time Teddy enjoyed her crafts, especially sewing and scrapbooking. Teddy also adored her 2 dogs, Chi-Chi and Cha- Cha. She is survived by her daughter, Deanna (Todd) Bennett; granddaughter, Casandra Bennett; brother, William (Joanne) Olary, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother, George Olary. A funeral service will be Tuesday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting hours will be from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday. For the safety and comfort of others, masks are required. Memorials are suggested to the St. Clair County Humane Society. Interment of cremains will be at a later date at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
